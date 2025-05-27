Greg Sankey's Stern Words in Destin: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we welcome him back from a long weekend, discuss the Crimson Tide linebacker room with Dax, discuss SEC spring meetings and turn our attention to New Era Wrestling.
The program opens by welcoming Woods back and getting his perspectives on the two biggest topics from the Monday show.
We transition into the voicemail line where Dax opens up a discussion on Alabama's linebackers. What is your confidence level in Deontae Lawson coming off an injury? Which young linebackers will have a chance to earn playing time this fall?
The program then moves into Greg Sankey's comments in Destin as the SEC commissioner pushed back on the ACC and Big 12's recent press releases discussing "the good of the game" and the future of the College Football Playoffs.
We step out of bounds at the end of the show to discuss New Era Wrestling with "Mr. 1985" Bubba Cagle. New Era's Anniversary show is coming up June 7 and Cagle challenges his opponent. Use Promo Code "JoeG25" when purchasing tickets for a discount!
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.