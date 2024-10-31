Happy Birthday Nick Saban and College Football Communication Problems on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Halloween edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we celebrate a big birthday, discuss a potential college football scandal and finish with a Heisman Trophy landscape discussion.
We welcome Mason Woods as we celebrate former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's 73rd birthday. Saban is no longer coaching in Tuscaloosa but his influence is still felt throughout the community and the college football world. The conversation highlights ways Saban has influenced and impacted the host through three different audio clips.
After celebrating The Goat the program shifts into controversy as the college football world tries to maintain its competitive integrity. This season helmet communicators were allowed on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, however as the season has progressed there is growing concerns in the Big 12 over the security of the frequency in these communication devices. Could someone hack a helmet as a way of cheating?
Finally the program ends with a discussion surrounding the Heisman Trophy. The landscape across college football has several stars, but no one has truly seperated themselves as a Heisman favorite. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had a difficult month of October, but could a strong November see him in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist?
We also have a little personal fun discussing our favorite Halloween costumes from our childhood to enjoy the holiday.
