Henry Ruggs Speaks at Hope for Prisoners: Roll Call, June 18, 2025
Former Alabama and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was granted a special release from prison on Tuesday night in order to speak at a Hope for Prisoners event in Las Vegas.
Ruggs is behind bars after pleading guilty to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He was asked what he would say to the family of Tina Tintor.
"One, that I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I would love for them to meet the real Henry Ruggs and not the one that was escaping from something," Ruggs said. "I sincerely apologize for not only being a part of that situation but the fact that my face is always in the news. My face is always in the newspaper. They have to constantly be reminded of the situation, be reminded of me,` and see - those memories have to continue to arise because of all the fan base and notoriety that I have, which I never asked for, I never liked. So, you know, I would just tell them, like I said, that I deeply apologize for being a part of that and I wish they could meet the real Henry Ruggs and not one who was just running away from everything."
Ruggs will be up for parole in 2026.
Did You Notice?
Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 12 points, with seven rebounds and one assist in a Tuesday night Los Angeles Sparks loss. The Sparks fell to the Seattle Storm 98-67.
Aaliyah Nye scored seven points, had three rebounds with two blocks in a loss. The Las Vegas Aces fell to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday 76-62.
The Atlanta Falcons released former Alabama running back Jase McClellan in order to sign the UFL's leading rusher last season, Jashuan Corbin.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.
June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against."—Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.