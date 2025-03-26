Bama Central

Houston Texans Officially Announce Cam Robinson Signing: Roll Call, March 26, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Will Miller

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Last week, the Houston Texans reportedly reached an agreement with former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson on a one-year contract, per multiple sources. The team officially announced the free-agent pickup on Tuesday.

While in college, Robinson won a national championship in the 2015 season and the Outland Trophy a year later in 2016. He was the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Robinson has played for only one other team: the Minnesota Vikings for part of this past season. Jacksonville traded him on Oct. 30, 2024. Robinson's deal with the Texans can amount to a maximum of $14.5 million.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Softball: at North Alabama in Florence, Ala., 6 p.m. CT Watch Listen
  • Swim and dive: NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., All Day Watch
  • Track and field: Texas Relays in Austin Texas, All Day

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Baseball: defeated North Alabama 4-3 in Huntsville, Ala.

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama basketball player Retin Obasohan, who played for Anthony Grant and was a key figure on Avery Johnson's first Crimson Tide team, is still hooping.
  • Alabama women's basketball players Sarah Ashlee Barker and Karly Weathers were named to the CSC Academic All-District Team.
  • On the men's side, forward Jarin Stevenson joined the CSC Academic All-District Team representing the Crimson Tide.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

  • 148 days.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

  • March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first-round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 record over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.”

Kenny Stabler

We'll Leave You with This:

