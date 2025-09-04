How Alabama Football Gets Back on Track on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we continue to work through a challenging week. The Crimson Tide received more bad news on the injury front, we discuss rumors from this past weekend, buy-out payout structure and what the program needs to do this weekend against Louisiana-Monroe.
The program opens with the voicemail line as we take two calls on the Crimson Tide. One occurred in the middle of the game, and the second right after asking if the "Bama Standard" was ever really a thing. We use these voicemails to discuss the dramatics the fan base has fallen into. Did players listen to music under Nick Saban?
We move from the voicemail line into more Crimson Tide injury news as the defensive line suffered another blow. Who steps up for Jeremiah Beaman? Is Steve Bolo Mboumua ready to play college football? Why didn't Alabama bring in more defensive lineman with the transfer portal in the last two cycles?
The show continues by tackling Kalen DeBoer's big buyout and how it's structured. Could the Crimson Tide afford to pay DeBoer over the next six years? Is the noise around DeBoer warranted?
We circle back into the rumor mill and discuss the message board posts that suggest the Alabama football team was up late in the team hotel on Friday night. Do we believe the team was up late ordering food and seeing friends and family?
Lastly, the show moves ahead into this weekend's game against Louisiana-Monroe. The Crimson Tide is favored by 36.5 points, despite the poor showing this past week. The Warhawks didn't look too formidable, but they have an older offensive line, which could bring problems for Alabama's defensive front. What will the Crimson Tide need to do to silence the noise around the program?
