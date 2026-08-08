'The Devil's in the Details': How Kane Wommack is Handling Alabama's Deep Secondary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's defense hasn't been asked too many questions this offseason.

Of course, there's speculation around a completely new defensive line and also an inside linebackers group, but the secondary really doesn't have many concerns. If anything, there are too many cooks in the kitchen.

Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. will be the cornerbacks, Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard will take the safety spots and Red Morgan is very likely to start at the Husky position. A trio of these players earned spots on the three Preseason All-SEC Teams and the other two have a good chance at making the prestigious postseason rosters.

Sabb said in the spring that the Tide has the best secondary in the country, and he might be right. They're set at every position and even have a plethora of talented depth options like Carmelo O'Neal, Ivan Taylor, Zavier Mincey, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Chuck McDonald III, Jireh Edwards, Jorden Edmonds and more. So how will Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack get all of these defensive backs on the field on Saturdays?

'Well, I mean, you guys know, y' all have watched for the last two years. We play players. We play a lot of players. We don't just play 11 guys," Wommack said on Friday after Alabama's third practice of fall camp. "But those guys have earned or are moving in a direction to earn more playing time, right? The devil's in the details, right? When do we get them on the field? How do we get them on the field?

"Because, I tell those young guys and those backups all the time, you're asking me to put you on the field. That means I got to take Bray Hubbard off the field or Zabien Brown off the field. And at times, those guys need a breather anyway, but they have to play at least close to the same level as those experienced players for us to be able to get them on the field, especially in some of these big moments that you guys know that we have.

"And so those guys have worked their ass off. They've really pushed themselves, and they see the standard in front of them every day, and they either meet that standard or they don't. And right now, they're doing a good job."

Wommack runs a 4-2-5 "Swarm" defense. That means only five players will be in the secondary for most of each game. However, Wommack has previously put out packages that included six defensive backs. It's clear that the starters could do this job alone, but as previously stated, they have the backups to fill in when they need a break.

So, who are these reserves striving for more time on the field?

Mincey was a 5-star recruit and the No. 3 cornerback in the Class of 2024 out of Daytona Beach, Fla. He played in 28 games in his first two seasons with one start, recording 38 tackles with three pass breakups. His size makes him a strong candidate to play sub linebacker and safety for the Crimson Tide in 2026 and he'll be one of the first defensive backs off the bench.

Taylor was a 4-star recruit and the No. 6 safety in the Class of 2025 out of Winter Garden, Fla. He played in all 15 games as a true freshman, making 14 tackles with one pass breakup as a special teamer and a backup defender. Taylor is poised to step into a bigger role in the defensive backfield as a supplemental safety.

Kirkpatrick Jr. was a 3-star recruit and the No. 91 safety in the Class of 2024 out of Gadsden, Ala. He's appeared in 21 games over the last two years, making 12 tackles, forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass. He returns to action this fall after being arrested and suspended last season, giving the program a heavy-hitting safety with something to prove this season.

O'Neal was an unranked recruit in the Class of 2024. He spent his first two seasons playing for the Mercer Bears in the FCS. He had 54 tackles with 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble in 23 games for the Bears before transferring to Alabama this offseason. O'Neal's length and experience make him a prime candidate to serve as the immediate backup to the starting cornerbacks.

McDonald was a 4-star recruit and the No. 7 cornerback in the Class of 2025 out of Santa Ana, Calif. He played in six games as a true freshman, making one tackle as a special-teamer. McDonald enters the year looking for a larger role at either cornerback or Husky in his second season.

Edwards was a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 safety in the Class of 2026 out of Upper Marlboro, Md. He enrolled early and has imposing size for the secondary, making him an ideal Husky in the Alabama defense. Edwards is instinctual and has elite athleticism, making him an exciting prospect to watch as a true freshman.

Edmonds was a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2026 out of Marietta, Ga. He enrolled early and impressed in spring practice, continuing Alabama's lineage of lengthy cornerbacks. Edmonds enters the season fighting for a primary backup cornerback role as he looks to develop into a full-time player in 2027.

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