11 Alabama Sports Post Top Graduation Success Rate in SEC: Roll Call
Alabama athletics matched its all-time high in overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 96 percent, a record that was set last year. It ranks seventh nationally among power conference schools.
A total of 15 Crimson Tide sports programs scored at least a 90 percent, with 10 earning perfect 100s. A total of 11 teams lead the SEC in their respective sport, including the 10 teams that scored 100.
Alabama football's score of 98 is not only the best in the SEC but also ranks as the highest GSR in program history and is fifth overall in the nation. The Crimson Tide also led the SEC in baseball, men's and women's golf, gymnastics, rowing, soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming and diving and women's tennis.
Alabama women's cross country/track and field (97), men's basketball (91), volleyball (91) and men's tennis (90) rounded out 15 total UA programs that scored 90 or better in this year's GSR. The average GSR for all NCAA Division I student-athletes is 90.
"Credit goes to our student-athletes, the talented and selfless staff of the Bill Battle Academic Center, our athletics administration, our coaches, and our campus partners for fostering a culture of academic excellence," Deputy Director of Athletics, Compliance and Academic Support Mike Ward said in a press release on Wednesday.
"This year's GSR is more remarkable when considering the time represented spans both the pandemic and the advent of the transfer portal. A thousand small actions are taken every day that by themselves are barely noticeable but collectively yield exceptional results. Today's scores validate that philosophy and we're proud to share them with the University community."
Roll Call: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Wednesday's Scores:
- Swimming and diving at UGA Invite: A 1-2 finish from Gaby Van Brunt and Emily Jones as well as a first-place finish from the women's 200 freestyle relay headlined Day 2. With a career-best time of 51.01, Van Brunt captured the top time in the 100 butterfly as Jones followed with a career-best 51.53 for second place in the event. Additionally, Cadence Vincent, Jones, Jada Scott and Charlotte Rosendale clocked a 1:26.90 in the 200 free relay, winning the event by a second. After the second day of events, the women's team is in fourth place with 256 points, while the men's team is in fifth place with 191 points.
- Women's basketball: Alabama 84, Samford 45
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship, Orlando, Fla., All Day
- Swimming and diving at UGA Invite, Athens, Ga., 8:30 a.m. CT (prelims), 4:30 p.m. (finals), SEC Network+
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball guard Ace Austin scored a career-high 21 points off the bench in 30 minutes of action against Samford.
- Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for a Carolina Panthers record 448 yards and three touchdowns.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 11 of the NFL regular season in addition to the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams were also among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.
- The aforementioned Will Anderson Jr. has a shot at making Houston Texans history on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Can the two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient sack Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen?
- After scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to go against South Carolina, the Crimson Tide squib kicked the ball to the Gamecocks and pinned them down very quickly. Linebacker QB Reese was the player to make the tackle and force an extremely difficult field position for South Carolina.
- Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is set to celebrate 27 seniors during Saturday's game against Eastern Illinois.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum
November 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.
November 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.
November 20, 2017: Julio Jones appeared on "The Best Issue" cover of Sports Illustrated.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad."- Dwight Stephenson
