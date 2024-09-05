Bama Central

How Much Will SEC Availability Reports Reveal? Just a Minute

The Southeastern Conference now requires schools to release injury information about their teams ahead of conference matchups.

Katie Windham

Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale (14) tries to hang onto the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 14, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale (14) tries to hang onto the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Katie Windham and Joe Gaither discuss the Southeastern Conference's new mandated injury reports. How much will they reveal each week?

The Southeastern Conference recently implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. It it is only required for conference matchups.

"This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a press release.

The first SEC vs. SEC football game this season is this weekend between South Carolina and Kentucky, which means that the first injury report was released on Wednesday night. Players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report for the Gamecocks and Wildcats. Then on game day to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.

This should help media and fans alike have a better idea of the injury status of players heading into games. Some coaches lean more towards transparency with injury news than others. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer does not like disclosing injury information leading up to a game, but he will now be required to provide some level of clarification.

Alabama does not play an SEC game until Sept. 28 against Georgia, which means the first official availability report for the Crimson Tide will come out on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Published
