Alabama DL James Smith Has Taken Game to 'Another Level' in Sophomore Year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— James Smith recorded more tackles in the 2024 season opener than he did the entire 2023 season.
Smith was tabbed the top player from the state of Alabama in the 2023 class coming out of Carver in Montgomery by multiple major recruiting outlets. He saw playing time early in his true freshman season last fall, but was mostly used as a rotational player along the defensive front. He finished his freshman campaign with just two tackles.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said coming out of spring football, there was still too much inconsistency in the defensive lineman's game.
"We really challenged him in the offseason to live within the framework of the defense," Wommack said. "He always is going to make plays, he’s a special playmaker. He’s got that knack, which is what you want to see. Then you just have to build some consistency within those things and I thought the level of growth from him in that three-month window from when we finished A-Day to when we into fall camp, I thought he took really great ownership of that. Freddie Roach did a tremendous job as well in that regard."
Smith had three tackles and two pass deflections in the season opener against Western Kentucky. He also saw significant playing time. The sophomore played 26 snaps compared to 25 for redshirt senior Tim Smith and 23 snaps for junior Jeheim Oatis at his same position.
Defensive line coach Freddie Roach, who also worked with James last season, said he has grown a lot this offseason and also worked on changing his body.
"James has taken his game to another level," Roach said on Wednesday. "He’s worked hard, and he’s getting what he deserves. He came in every day throughout camp, and he’s continuing to improve. And that’s good. We’re trying to build depth in that room so that several guys can go out and perform. But he’s done a tremendous job.”
Seven different defensive linemen recorded a tackle for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Because Alabama was able to build up such a big lead over the Hilltoppers, the coaching staff was able to rotate a lot of different players in at all positions. Roach wants to continue to build depth at the position, but James proved he is ready to make a bigger impact this season. '
"I’m proud of James. I told him today, ‘You make me smile,'" Roach said. "I’m just looking forward to seeing him develop even more. Everything’s a process and day-in and day-out, we’re going to see him work toward that.”
