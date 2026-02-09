Charles Bediako Ineligible to Play for Alabama After Judge's Decision

Alabama judge Daniel Pruet on Monday denied Charles Bediako's request for an injunction against the NCAA, making the embattled center ineligible to play for the Crimson Tide, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com.

Pruet's decision comes a month after Bediako initially filed the lawsuit against the NCAA and just a few days after the Alabama big man had appeared in court alongside his attorney and the NCAA's legal representation.

“Common sense won a round today,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said in a statement. “The court saw this for what it is: an attempt by professionals to pivot back to college and crowd out the next generation of students. College sports are for students, not for people who already walked away to go pro and now want to hit the ‘undo’ button at the expense of a teenager’s dream.”

Bediako, 23, spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2021 to ’23, helping the program reach the NCAA tournament each year. Bediako then declared for the 2023 draft, but went undrafted and signed a two-way contract with the Spurs, proceeding to spend the next three years in the G League, appearing in 82 games during that span.

But Bediako, in a development that sent shockwaves across the college basketball landscape, enrolled at Alabama for the spring semester and then scored a huge victory in his attempt to gain reinstatement when a now-recused judge granted him a temporary restraining order that allowed him to take the court for the Crimson Tide back in January.

Bediako, hearing jeers from opposing fans on the road, appeared in five contests for Alabama, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game.

According to accounts from those present, Bediako's attorney essentially argued that the NCAA's eligibility rules favored other athletes—such as the reinstated James Nnaji—who had competed internationally over those who had played professionally on U.S. soil. His attorney also argued that denying Bediako the injunction could cause him to lose his ability to seek a degree, a claim that Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats rendered obsolete when he told reporters that Bediako would remain on academic scholarship even if the judge had denied him the injunction.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey this past Thursday had signed an affidavit that supported the NCAA in the case against Bediako, adding some muscle to the organization's case.

The Crimson Tide (16-7) are currently fifth in the SEC with eight regular-season games left to play.

