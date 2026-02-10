Alabama Releases Statement Following Denial of Charles Bediako's Eligibility

Charles Bediako lost his injunction hearing against the NCAA.

Tuscaloosa County judge Daniel Pruet ruled Monday in favor of the defense, as the Alabama center will not be able to suit up for the remainder of the Crimson Tide's season.

The University of Alabama released a statement following Pruet's decision. Here's everything UA said:

"We are disappointed in today’s court ruling, denying the injunction for Charles Bediako. While we understand the concern around competitive and developmental implications of former professional athletes participating in college, it is important to acknowledge reality.

"The NCAA has granted eligibility to over 100 current men’s basketball players with prior professional experience in the G League or overseas. Granting eligibility to some former professionals, and not to others, is what creates the havoc we are currently in and why consistency from decision-makers is so desperately needed."

Bediako's injunction hearing concluded at 10:45 a.m. CT on Feb. 6. Pruet asked for any proposed orders from the attorneys to be filed by 4 p.m., as a decision was yet to be made. But now one of the biggest stories in college sports over the few weeks has come to a close.

Bediako sued the NCAA on Jan. 20 with hopes of returning to the Crimson Tide and Tuscaloosa County judge James Roberts granted him a 10-day restraining order.

Bediako was supposed to have an injunction hearing before the Missouri game on Jan. 27, but due to the NCAA attorneys being unable to travel due to the weather, it was postponed and he was granted another 10 days of eligibility.

Nevertheless, Roberts recused himself from the case on Jan. 28. The NCAA requested on Jan. 26 that Roberts recuse himself, as he is a six-figure donor to the University of Alabama.

On Feb. 5, less than 24 hours before the injunction hearing, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey signed an affidavit supporting the NCAA against Bediako. While this wasn't mentioned by either the defense or plaintiff during the hearing, it may have contributed to Pruet's decision.

During his 70 games (67 starts from 2021-23) in Tuscaloosa, Bediako averaged 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. He was a member of the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first year and the conference's All-Defensive Team during his second year.

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, he went to the NBA G League. Bediako is currently a member of the Motor City Cruise, but spent 2023-24 with the Austin Spurs and 2024-25 with the Grand Rapids Gold. He never played in an NBA game.

Bediako is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games with the Crimson Tide this season.

BamaCentral was in the Tuscaloosa County courtroom during the hearing. The hearing began at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. David Holt, Bediako's attorney, made his case up until 9:58 a.m., while Taylor Askew, one of the NCAA's attorneys, went until 10:35 a.m. before a 10-minute rebuttal from Holt.

Click here for BamaCentral's notes and quotes taken in chronological order from the case between plaintiff attorney Holt and defendant attorney Askew.

