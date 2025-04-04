Instant Analysis: Alabama Gymnastics Moves On to Regional Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama gymnastics team got the job done on Friday afternoon in front of a home crowd at Coleman Coliseum, finishing second in its quad meet opposite Cal, North Carolina and Iowa to advance to the regional final.
The top two teams in Friday's afternoon session advanced, meaning Alabama could go on without necessarily claiming an outright victory. The Crimson Tide was able to beat the 197-point threshold, whereas the two losing teams did not reach 197.
The No. 11 Crimson Tide posted a 197.275 team score, only behind No. 6 Cal and good enough to move on and compete again Sunday at 5 p.m. Alabama also recorded its second-highest floor score of the 2025 season with a 49.600.
North Carolina and Iowa, two familiar opponents to the Crimson Tide, were eliminated. All three teams had seen Alabama before Friday at some point during the campaign. All told, North Carolina faced the Crimson Tide a total of three times in 2025 across different settings.
Alabama executed well enough where it needed to in order to be able to move forward in the postseason. At this stage of the schedule, any routine, any event, could be do or die. That intensity is what the Crimson Tide has been preparing to face all season long, through the daunting grind of an SEC schedule and beyond.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral beat writers Katie Windham and Will Miller recap Alabama's second-round regional performance and break down the Crimson Tide's advancement to the regional finals on Sunday.