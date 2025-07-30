Instant Reaction to Alabama Football Practice on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Wednesdaay edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we react to the first day of Alabama football camp. The show is split into two halves today as we spend time with the Castille family to talk about "Nothing But a Winner", before discussing everything we saw in the Alabama athletics facility.
Woods and Gaither talk about our observations from football practice. It seems the left guard position has a bit of clarity. A tight end stood out for his enormous size and we discuss what we saw out of the inside linebackers and quarterbacks before rating our confidence in the Alabama special teams. Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media and said a few interesting things about the quarterbacks as the competition continues.
We were also blessed to be able to spend time with Alabama legend Jeremiah and his son Caleb Castille this morning as the pair joined us to talk about their involvement in "Nothing But a Winner"
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.