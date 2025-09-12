Introducing the "Crimson Flame Podcast" on BamaCentral
BamaCentral is excited to launch its latest podcast, Crimson Flame, as part of the BamaCentral Podcast Network. Crimson Flame will be a weekly podcast focused on women's athletics at Alabama and will be hosted by me, Katie Windham.
The goal of this podcast is to highlight the stories of teams and athletes around campus that might not get as much attention. Each week, we will go through the rundown of the past week's results for every Alabama women's team that competed that week followed by the main topic. The main segement of the podcast will often feature guests who are in someway affiliated with UA sports. It could be a current athlete or coach, former athlete or coach, broadcaster or reporter that covers the team or a behind-the-scenes staffer that helps keep everything running.
I have a long personal and professional history with women's sports at Alabama. Over my 27 years of life, I have literally attended hundreds of women's sporting events and have seen every women's team compete in person at least once.
I grew up attending and watching the Crimson Tide compete in gymnastics, softball, women's basketball, volleyball, women's golf and more. While an undergrad student at Alabama from 2016 to 2020, I went to as many athletic events as possible.
From a professional standpoint, I have covered Alabama gymnastics in some capacity since the 2019 season and been on the Alabama softball beat since 2021. In college, I also had the opportunity to cover a little volleyball and women's basketball while in grad school.
Alabama has a rich history of success for different women's teams across the school. Gymnastics won six national titles under Sarah Patterson. Softball won the SEC's first national championship in 2012 and has been to the Women's College World Series 15 times. Women's golf won the national title in 2012. Women's basketball went to the Final Four in 1994.
Individual athletes have accomplished great feats like conference player of the year, national player of the year, individual national titles, Olympic medals and more. There are so many great stories to be told. Hope you will follow along!
You can watch the introduction episode of "Crimson Flame" on YouTube, or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast where I lay out the format of the show and talk about the start to the season for Alabama soccer and volleyball. Please subscribe on your preferred platform.