Iron Bowl Edition of Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a Black Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter De Siver and Dax Dickinson as we discuss an Alabama football coaching change, the Players Era Festival and then dive into the deep end on the Iron Bowl.
Our program opens with breaking news as Alabama assistant head coach, co-ffensive coordinator and wide receivers coach has taken a new job. Is Oregon State a good fit for JaMarcus Shephard? How will it affect the Crimson Tide program? Will Alabama players follow Shephard to Corvallis?
Peter Rauterkus Breaks Down the Auburn Tigers on The Joe Gaither Show
We move from the coaching search into this past week's Players Era Festival with De Siver as Alabama went 2-1 in three straight days. What did we learn about the program in Las Vegas? Is there a new program that announced themselves as national title contenders?
Iron Bowl Edition of Crimson Flame Podcast with Abby and Miller Forristall
After putting the first two topics to bed we dive head first into the Iron Bowl. Our trio goes around the table and identifies our keys for the Crimson Tide as they head into Jordan-Hare Stadium for the season finale. Can Ryan Grubb get Ty Simpson off to a good start? Will Alabama put pressure on whichever quarterback is playing for the Auburn Tigers?
What's For Dinner? Alabama Football Prepares for Thanksgiving Feast
The show moves from keys to the game into our traditional "Three Players to Watch" segment. Dickinson, De Siver and Gaither each choose three Alabama players that need to have good games on The Plains in order to leave victorious.
Auburn's Defensive Front Elicits Expletive Ahead of Iron Bowl
The show concludes by picking the biggest games of the holiday weekend. Will Alabama cover the 5.5-point spread?
