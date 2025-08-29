Iowa Cubs Release Former Alabama Pitcher Spencer Turnbull: Roll Call
Former Alabama baseball pitcher Spencer Turnbull was released by the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Monday. Reporting from Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register indicated that Turnbull opted out of his minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs organization after six starts at Triple-A.
The 32-year-old Turnbull has had a difficult go of it in the 2025 season. He was a free agent through spring training and the start of the regular season before being signed by the Toronto Blue Jays in early May. He was called up to the major leagues and then designated for assignment a little more than two weeks later after just three appearances with the big-league team.
Chicago inked Turnbull to a minors deal on July 12. Iowa activated him on July 27. In 6.1 MLB innings this year, he's worked to a 7.11 earned run average. He's had a number of injury problems over the last several seasons, including in 2024, when he was pitching well for Philadelphia before going on the injured list with a lat strain in June of that year. He would miss the rest of the season and hasn't experienced much in the way of good fortune on the hill since.
Here's the Roll Call for Friday, August 29, 2025:
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer: vs. Mercer at 7 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch
- Volleyball: vs. UNC Asheville (12:30 p.m. CT) and Jacksonville (7 p.m. CT) as part of the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Watch (UNC Asheville) Watch (Jacksonville)
- Track and field: Tennessee Cross Country Invitational in Knoxville, Tenn. The men's team competes at 7 a.m. CT, and the women's team competes at 7:45 a.m. CT. Live Stats
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys sent one of their best players, three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, to the Green Bay Packers. Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a reaction to social media.
- Former Alabama men's basketball guard Kira Lewis Jr. has been acquired by the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, by way of the Capital City Go-Go.
- Former Crimson Tide center and guard Darrian Dalcourt, who failed to make the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, had a workout with the New York Giants on Thursday. Dalcourt first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
One day
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum
- August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant