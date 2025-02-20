Iron Bowl of Basketball Game Draws Massive TV Numbers: Roll Call, February 20, 2025
Alabama men's basketball may have lost its last two games, but some good came out of the initial loss as the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's battle with No. 1 Auburn last Saturday was ESPN's most-watched college basketball game of the season.
It had an average of 2.8 million viewers with a peak viewership of 3.5 million. It was also the second most-watched college basketball game of the season across all networks and the most-watched regular season game between two SEC teams since 2018.
“I think the thing I’m proudest of is that all eyes of college basketball were on the state of Alabama and the SEC," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said during the postgame press conference. What this conference has done in men’s basketball is historic. And, you know, you never know whether or not a game can live up to the hype.
"I’m happy because we have such balance. I’m happy for the kids from Alabama. This rivalry matters in the state, in every family. Every family’s divided. Every family’s got Auburn fans, and they’ve got Alabama fans."
Imagine reading that graphic just a couple of years ago.
This was perhaps the most anticipated Iron Bowl of Basketball in the history of the rivalry, as was the 44th all-time meeting in the entire sport between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2. It was also the first time that this extremely rare event occurred in the SEC.
This was the first matchup between these two rivals as the Crimson Tide will head to Auburn on March 8 for the regular season finale. However, Pearl and Alabama head coach Nate Oats have the potential to not only meet again in the SEC Tournament Championship, but in the late rounds of the NCAA Tournament as well.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and Dive: SEC Championship in Athens, Ga. Watch Finals
- Women's Basketball: No. 18 Alabama at No. 15 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Swim and Dive at SEC Championship Day 3: men's team finished in seventh place with a score of 225; women's team finished in eighth place with 236 points.
- Baseball: Alabama 15, Alabama State 1
- Men's Basketball: No. 15 Missouri 110, No. 4 Alabama 98
Did You Notice?
- Alabama tight end/fullback Robbie Ouzts, who is currently in the NFL Draft process, is partnering with Reps For Rare Disease to support Uplifting Athletes and its mission to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases. Fans and supporters can pledge for each bench press rep Ouzts performs (goal is 27) at the 2025 NFL Combine on February 28.
- Alabama football will be hosting a coaching clinic just over one month from now, and it'll feature Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, Tampa Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as keynote speakers. It's $50 to register.
- Alabama may have lost to Missouri, but guard Mark Sears scored a season-high 35 points on 12-for-20 from the field, including 5-for-11 from deep on his 23rd birthday. Sears also led the Crimson Tide in assists with five.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 191 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.
February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose."
–– Alabama safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.