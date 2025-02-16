Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl: Alabama is a 'Final Four-Good Team'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— All of the college basketball world was watching No. 1 Auburn face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday. Imagine reading that sentence just a couple of years ago.
The Crimson Tide fell 94-85 at home, but Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl's first words of his opening statement in the postgame press conference didn't have to do with his team's performance.
“I think the thing I’m proudest of is that all eyes of college basketball were on the state of Alabama and the SEC," Pearl said. What this conference has done in men’s basketball is historic. And, you know, you never know whether or not a game can live up to the hype.
"I’m happy because we have such balance. I’m happy for the kids from Alabama. This rivalry matters in the state, in every family. Every family’s divided. Every family’s got Auburn fans, and they’ve got Alabama fans."
This was perhaps the most anticipated Iron Bowl of Basketball in the history of the rivalry, as was the 44th all-time meeting in the entire sport between teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2. It was also the first time that this extremely rare event occurred in the SEC.
This was the first matchup between these two rivals as the Crimson Tide will head to Auburn on March 8 for the regular season finale. However, Pearl and Alabama head coach Nate Oats have the potential to not only meet again in the SEC Tournament Championship, but in the late rounds of the NCAA Tournament as well.
“Well, you know, you got one more time, I guess," Pearl said. "That’s a Final Four-good team. But there’s a long way to go. Just a long, long way to go. You look at our league with three number one’s, three teams on the one-line, a couple of teams on the two-line...I am a big fan of making history and I do know that one-two’s are rare and we’ve got two road wins in the one-two matchup that I will cherish.”
After all, Auburn and Alabama were named the initial first and second overall seeds if March Madness started today.
Auburn broke the tie with Alabama for the top spot in the conference standings. The SEC has indisputably been the best conference in college basketball this season, but Alabama and Auburn have been immune despite having the toughest and third-toughest strength of schedules respectively in the country.
And like their No. 1 strength of schedule ranking, the Crimson Tide is also first in the nation in points per game with 90.5. However, Alabama is 333rd in points allowed per game with 78.5. Auburn is a bit more well-balanced as the Tigers are eighth in scoring offense (84.8 points per game) and 68th in scoring defense (67.7 points allowed).
Only time will tell if these foes will meet again after March 8.