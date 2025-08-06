Is Alabama Making Changes on the Offensive Line? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods popping after coming off the Alabama practice field. We dive into what we saw from the Crimson Tide offensive line on the first day of fall practice with full pads. The program takes a voicemail from Dax and discusses which position groups are standing out through the first six practices before turning our attention to the biggest freak on the Alabama roster.
The show opens with quick hitters from the Crimson Tide practice field before diving into the Alabama offensive line. We spent time observing Alabama's run blocking in our media availability as the unit spent the entire time working on moving as one. The program details the Crimson Tide first and second team offensive line and talks about some apparent changes being made up front.
We discuss what might be behind the changes we've seen so far and how much more time the coaching staff has to decide on a first unit. What inferences can we make about the coaching staff in the early changes in fall camp?
The program then takes a voicemail and uses it to discuss which position groups we're most excited about seeing in action. Our caller highlights the defensive line, while Woods touches on the wide receiver room and Gaither talks about the defensive backfield.
Lastly, we'll discuss Kane Wommack's comments on Qua Russaw as he called him Alabama's biggest freak. The program dives into Russaw's 2024 season and discusses what fair expectations are for the Crimson Tide wolf. Wommack's last wolf at South Alabama had astounding numbers in 2023, giving us some benchmarks for Russaw in 2025. Can he eclipse Quintin Wilfawn's 84 tackle, 16 for a losss and 6.5 sack season in his second season in the Wommack system?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show.
