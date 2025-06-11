Is Alabama's Matchup at Georgia Its Toughest Regular Season Game Since 2020? Just a Minute
Alabama football's kickoff times and TV assignments were released on Wednesday, and while not every game's information has been made official, the timing for one matchup is a bit concerning for the Crimson Tide.
Prior to today, it was very difficult to argue that Alabama's road matchup at Georgia would not be the toughest game on the 2025 schedule, but now that the game has been slotted for September 27 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC, there's no denying it.
But in addition to Georgia being a College Football Playoff National Championship contender for the past few years, perhaps its performance at home in Athens, Ga., is even more impressive.
The Bulldogs have won 31 consecutive games at Sanford Stadium, which is by far the longest active streak in FBS. Oddly enough, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer contributed to second place Washington, as the former Huskies head coach had roughly a dozen of their 21 straight home victories.
Georgia's last home loss came at the hands of South Carolina in 2019 and facing the Bulldogs under the lights of Sanford Stadium seems like a near impossible task.
With all of this in mind, is Alabama's road matchup at Georgia its toughest regular-season matchup of the 2020s?
Well, since Georgia has been a top-10 team every year in this decade, let's take a look at every team that Alabama's faced within the top-15 since 2020.
- 2020: No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24 at home
- 2020: No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 3 Georgia 41-24 at home
- 2021: No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 14 Miami 44-13 in Atlanta
- 2021: No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 11 Florida 31-29 on the road
- 2021: No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 at home
- 2022: No. 3 Alabama lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49 on the road
- 2022: No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 15 LSU 32-31 on the road
- 2022: No. 10 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24 on the road
- 2023: No. 3 Alabama lost to No. 11 Texas 34-24 at home
- 2023: No. 13 Alabama defeated No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10 at home
- 2023: No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 13 LSU 42-28 at home
- 2024: No. 4 Alabama defeated No. 2 Georgia 41-34 at home
- 2024: No. 7 Alabama lost to No. 11 Tennessee 24-17 on the road
- 2024: No. 11 Alabama defeated No. 14 LSU 42-13 on the road.
Overall, Alabama is 10-4 in top-15 matchups since 2020. However, it is 3-3 on the road.
The preseason college football rankings are yet to be announced, but betting the house on both Alabama and Georgia to be in the top-15 would be a high-quality investment.
And assuming each team will be ranked within this range by September 27, will this be Alabama's toughest game since 2020?