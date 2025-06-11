Bama Central

Alabama Football Learns Kickoff Times, TV Assignments for 2025 Season

What times will the Crimson Tide face its SEC and non-conference opponents?

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) breaks a tackle by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) to score a touchdown that put Alabama ahead in the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Alabama football announced its kickoff times and television assignments for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

This includes SEC and non-conference matchups. While some kickoff times and TV channels are set in stone, there are a few games on the Crimson Tide's schedule that are yet to be made official––being labeled as FLEX or NIGHT.

Alabama's 2025 Schedule

All times central

  • Aug. 30 at Florida State (2:30 p.m., ABC)
  • Sept. 6 vs. Louisiana Monroe (6:45 p.m., SEC Network)
  • Sept. 13 vs. Wisconsin (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)
  • Sept. 27 at Georgia (6:30 p.m., ABC)
  • Oct. 4 vs. Vanderbilt (FLEX––2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Oct. 11 at Missouri (11 a.m., ABC or ESPN)
  • Oct. 18 vs. Tennessee (FLEX––2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Oct. 25 at South Carolina (FLEX––2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Nov. 8 vs. LSU (NIGHT––5 p.m to 7 p.m.)
  • Nov. 15 vs. Oklahoma (FLEX––2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Nov. 22 vs. Eastern Illinois (1 p.m., SEC Network+ or ESPN+)
  • Nov. 29 at Auburn (FLEX––2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

As Kalen DeBoer enters Year 2 as Alabama's head coach, he is continuing to try and build his culture with the players who want to play for him and his vision for Crimson Tide football. DeBoer sees a continuity and alignment that starts with the coaching staff and then spreads throughout the remainder of the team. He credits the "brotherhood" that the players have created on the 2025 team.

According to DeBoer, Alabama didn't even really have any issues with guys coming forward saying they wanted to transfer. This all goes hand-in-hand with the fact that the Crimson Tide didn't lose a single scholarship player during the spring transfer window––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college sports world.

"It’s never perfect, but it feels like we’re in a good spot as we head into the summer," DeBoer said on May 15.

The Tide seems to be on the rise this offseason and it could splash into the fall. Additionally, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the country in SP+ rankings on Thursday. This is measured by returning production, latest recruiting and recent history.

The SP+ rankings included strength of schedule rankings, which put Alabama at No. 11. The SP+ rankings explained that the Crimson Tide has the best odds of any SEC team to go 10-2 or better.

In addition to the SP+ rankings, Alabama has been placed inside of the top-12 for a variety of way-too-early rankings lists.

