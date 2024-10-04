Is Belief Enough For Vanderbilt on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Week 6 edition of Football Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we talk about the Crimson Tide's trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Katie Windham and Hunter De Siver joined the program to break down the matchup and what the Crimson Tide must focus on with a dangerous Commodores team.
The conversation begins with a short recap from Winham and De Siver as they were each on the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama took down Georgia in dramatic fashion last week.
The calendar moves on to Week 6 whether we're ready or not. Therefore we look ahead to Saturday's game against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 2-2 on the season and look tougher than in year's past, can they threaten Alabama and pull off a historic upset?
Vanderbilt's offense features a gritty transfer-quarterback in Diego Pavia. He comes to Nashville with new offensive coordinator Tim Beck and they'll run an option-style offense, making it a complicated scheme to stop. We discuss how Alabama's done with mobile quarterbacks and the keys to the game from a Crimson Tide perspective.
We conclude with our picks as this week features "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry", a rematch from last year's national championship game and SEC teams looking to bounce back from losses last week.
