Isaiah Buggs Faces Business Closing After Legal Issues: Roll Call, June 5, 2024
Former Alabama and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs faces more trouble in Tuscaloosa. Buggs, the owner of Kings Hookah Lounge at 3801 Greensboro Avenue, faces the closing of his business after a string of incidents with law enforcement involving Buggs and the business in recent months.
City of Tuscaloosa CFO Carly Standridge sent a memo petitioning the city council to revoke the business license there.
"The Revenue Department has received complaints from the City of Tuscaloosa Police Department concerning King's Hookah Lounge having become a public nuisance and dangerous to the public safety, health and welfare and having violated or aided in the violation of state and local laws related to its business activities," she wrote. "Additionally, the Revenue Department has determined that King's Hookah has been delinquent in paying their sales tax, liquor taxes, and in renewing their business licenses numerous times during the past four years."
Buggs was accused of animal cruelty last week after two dogs were neglected in one of his properties. He claims the dogs weren't his and he had no knowledge of their presence on the property.
City Council will meet on June 25th at 8:30 a.m. to discuss revoking the business license for Kings Hookah Lounge.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's NCAA Track and Field National Championship, Eugene, Ore.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama incoming freshman Derrion Reid played 16 minutes for Team USA's FIBA U18 team on Tuesday. He scored 12 points with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 16 minutes of play. USA defeated Belize 150-54.
- Alabama baseball had three student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District 4 Team. The Crimson Tide’s three honorees include Tyler Fay, Ben Hess and Will Hodo. The trio are part of a total of 21 baseball players that have earned a combined 27 all-district accolades in Alabama history. With their selection, UA has had least one all-district honoree in each of the last five seasons dating back to 2020. Prior to the current stretch, Alabama had not had an Academic All-District Team member since 2011.
- Alabama baseballs Camden Hayslip entered the transfer portal. He appeared in seven games this past season for the Crimson Tide.
- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admits frustrations with the current state of contract extension discussions with the Miami front office.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2024 Season Opener:
- 86 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 5, 1965: Hundreds of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players gathered at his special coaching clinic at Lake Martin. Among those in attendance were Texas A&M head coach Gene Stallings and several of his assistants, including Dee Powell and Bud Moore, LSU head coach Charlie McClendon and his defensive coordinator Pat James and Oklahoma State assistant Elwood Ketter. Former Bryant pupils playing pro football who attended the clinic were George Blanda, Tommy Brooker, Lee Roy Jordan, Butch Wilson, Billy Neighbors, Babe Parilli, and Bob Fry. Parilli, Jordan and James were among the guest lecturers, and one of the lighter moments of the festivities came during James' lecture on defensive technique when he bruised Kentucky assistant Charley Pell. — Bryant Museum
June 5, 1987: Former Crimson Tide tight end Preston Dial was born.
June 5, 1989: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Jimmy Nelson was born in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm a die-hard Nick Saban fan, because he's teaching the same things that Coach Bryant taught 50 years ago to us guys about honesty and integrity and discipline and teamwork and those kind of things. He's teaching these guys, just like coach Bryant always said, the game of life, not just the game of football. If you apply those things in your life and your profession, you'll be successful no matter what business you're in.” – Lee Roy Jordan
Check us out on: