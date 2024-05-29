Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Accused of Animal Cruelty
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty, per a civil court filing in Tuscaloosa County District Court on Wednesday. The Tuscaloosa Patch was the first to report the news.
Tuscaloosa police obtained multiple misdemeanor warrants against Buggs for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats. Per the court filings, two dogs were found locked on Buggs' rental property by Tuscaloosa animal control on March 28. Tuscaloosa assistant district attorney Thomas Marshall wrote that animal control found the dogs "severely malnourished, emaciated, neglected and the residence appearing to be abandoned."
The animals were seized by Tuscaloosa animal control that same day. A neighbor told police that the dogs had been on the porch for 10 days. The lawsuit also said the rental property where the dogs were found appeared to be abandoned.
The court filing stated that one of the dogs, a pitbull, was euthanized by the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter due to an unsuccessful heartworm treatment and aggressive behavior. Marshall requested an animal protection hearing for the surviving dog, a rottweiler mix. The rottweiler mix is still under the care of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter where it will remain until the hearing determines if Buggs will be allowed to continue to own it.
Buggs played for Alabama in 2017 and 2018, before being selected as a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recently won Super Bowl LVIII as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.