Jahmyr Gibbs Has Historic Day In Win Over Giants: Roll Call
Jahmyr Gibbs posted one of the best performances in NFL history on Sunday, running all over the New York Giants in the Detroit Lions' 34-27 overtime win. Gibbs recorded 264 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns for Detroit, with two coming on the ground in clutch situations for the Lions.
Gibbs scored from 49 yards out in the fourth quarter with Detroit down by ten on a play where he was hit just past the line of scrimmage. He ran for 42 yards after contact, refusing to be denied. The Lions would get a stop and kick a game-tying 59-yard field goal in the final minute, bringing the contest to overtime. There, Gibbs was given a handoff on the first snap of the period, which he took 69 yards, going untouched for what would prove to be the game-winning score.
Gibbs' 264 yards are the most in franchise history, more than Barry Sanders or Calvin Johnson ever recorded in a game. The third-year back certainly appears on track to one day be listed alongside those two as one of the Lions' greats. He is the seventh player in league history to rush for 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has the second most touchdowns of any player before their 24th birthday, behind only Sanders. He will almost certainly score four more this season to move into the top spot.
Gibbs has 951 rushing yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns on the ground, to go along with 379 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game. After he led the league with 20 touchdowns last season, it is hard to argue that there is a better running back in football then him right now.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Harvard, Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m., FLOCollege
Men's basketball vs. No. 13 Gonzaga, Las Vegas, Nev., 8:30 p.m., TNT
Did You Notice?
- Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns in the Ravens' 20-10 win over the Jets. Henry moved up to 12th on the all-time rushing yards list in the win. John Metchie caught a touchdown and had a career-high six receptions for New York, while Marlon Humphrey sealed the win for Baltimore with a late forced fumble. The Ravens are now up to 6-5 with their fifth straight victory.
- Will Reichard kicked a 59-yard field goal for the Vikings in the team's 23-6 loss to Xavier McKinney and the Packers. Reichard became the first player in NFL history to kick four field goals of 59 yards or longer in a season. Dallas Turner also had a sack for Minnesota.
- Noah Clowney scored a season-high 22 points for the Brooklyn Nets and threw down a poster dunk in the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 11.1 points this season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 24, 1912: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell was born in Hartford, Ala.
November 24, 1945: Norwood Hodges and Fred Grant scored two touchdowns each to lead Alabama to a 55-6 romp over Pensacola Navy Saturday at Denny Stadium. Harry Gilmer played only one quarter while Coach Frank Thomas used his third- and fourth-team players most of the game. Nevertheless, Vaughn Mancha and Hodges both suffered injuries, eliciting Birmingham News' sports editor Zipp Newman to write: "The Pensacola Navy Goslings could have made a better showing if they had left off some of the rough stuff and tried to play a little football."
November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.
November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.
November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
Nov. 24: "This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that."
— Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.