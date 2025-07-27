Jalen Hurts Has 'A Lot of Confidence' In New Eagles Offensive Coordinator: Roll Call
Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showcased a great deal of confidence in new Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Saturday.
"He's been very pointed and clear and has been leading with great conviction," Hurts said at training camp. That's always encouraging for my spot and we're just trying to continue those conversations to build and evolve...We've got a lot of confidence in him going in and we just want to continue to stack good days on good days."
This will be Hurts' sixth play caller in as many seasons in Philadelphia. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide product and Patullo have a pre-existing relationship as Patullo was the Eagles' pass game coordinator from 2021-24 and had the additional role of associate head coach the last two seasons.
Hurts won his first Super Bowl last season with the Eagles and was named the game's MVP. Kellen Moore was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator at the time, but now he's the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
Last season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 640 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Did you notice?
- Entering his second year with the Browns, former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is becoming a leader in a young Cleveland receiving room.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley made one heck of a diving catch today on a throw from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
- Former Alabama linebacker and current Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jihaad Campbell has fully recovered from a surgery he underwent before the NFL Combine that repaired a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He'll be able to practice in Philadelphia's full-padded event on Tuesday and has been learning both inside linebacker positions.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
34 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 27, 1931: Riggs Stephenson, an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs, broke his ankle during the first inning against the Phillies at Wrigley Field.
July 27, 1969: Four Alabama players were selected to the Southeast Area All-Time football teams by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America. Bully Van de Graaf made the team for the first 50 years of football (1869–1919), while the second 50 (1920–1969) included Don Hutson, Lee Roy Jordan and Fred Sington.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think the best way to put it is when you're getting recruited you go around to a lot of different places and you hear every coach sitting in their office tell you that they're going to win a lot of games and you're going to be a big part of that, but when Coach Saban tells it to you, you believe him. He looks you in the eyes and says: ‘We're going to win championships.’ And he lays out a specific plan how he's going to do it. And I think that's what guys buy into.”- Alabama OL Barrett Jones on Nick Saban