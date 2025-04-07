Jalen Milroe Accepts Invitation to Attend NFL Draft: Roll Call, April 7, 2025
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis. later this month, per multiple sources.
Milroe is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year's class, with NFL draft experts having him as high as a late first-round pick and going as late as the back parts of the second day. Him attending the draft potentially could signal that his stock is on the higher end of projections, and he could hear his named called earlier than some think.
Milroe's unmatched athletic talent grouped with his inconsistency on film from the past two years has made him a highly-debated topic in the pre-draft process this year. In two years as a starter at Alabama, Milroe threw for 5,678 yards, 39 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns as well.
His 21-6 record as a starter includes an SEC Championship win and Rose Bowl appearance, but also losses to three unranked teams as well. For context, Nick Saban only lost to four total unranked teams in his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa.
An unofficial 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the Alabama Pro Day in March combined with his 6-foot-2, 225-pound stature still makes him an incredibly intriguing prospect.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Liz Murphy Intercollegiate; Athens, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis: Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0; Alabama 4, Alcorn State, 0
- Softball: Alabama 8, LSU 5
- Women's Gymnastics: Florida 197.700, Alabama197.675, Cal 197.575, Oregon State 196.875 at Tuscaloosa Regional Final; Alabama advanced to NCAA Championship Semis.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama gymnastics pulled off an upset of the No. 6 Cal Bears to advance to Fort Worth, Texas for Nationals later this month.
- Former Alabama and current Nebraska forward Juwan Gary was named the MVP of the College Basketball Crown Championship after tallying 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the 77-66 win over UCF in Las Vegas.
- Former Alabama guard Keon Ellis helped the Sacramento Kings upset the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-113 as he the starter scored 11 points with four steals and two blocks against a team that holds an Eastern Conference-best 62-16 record.
- Alabama women's tennis celebrated senior day after splitting the afternoon against Texas A&M and Alcorn State.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
136 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 7, 1930: Hank Crisp, a 32-year-old assistant coach was named athletic director, effective when Wallace Wade assumed his duties at Duke during the 1931 calendar year.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“A game like this, Alabama players will remember it for the rest of their lives. Auburn players...it'll eat their guts out the rest of their lives."
— Former Auburn coach Pat Dye after Van Tiffin kicked his 52-yard field goal to beat Auburn in 1985.