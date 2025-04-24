Jalen Milroe is the Ultimate NFL Lottery Ticket: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham. We discuss Jalen Milroe's draft fit and what specific skill could lead to teams fighting to select him. Alabama football added a tight end in the transfer portal and Windham gives us a softball update as the team has just a few weeks remaining.
The show opens with tonight's NFL Draft as we determine how many Alabama players will hear their names called in Green Bay. A listener's comment from an earlier show inspires daydreams about what the former Crimson Tide quarterback could do in the right system.
The program discusses each of our favorite NFL teams and what their draft plans may look like this weekend before turning our attention to Alabama's first addition in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide added a tight end from West Virginia to help the run game out.
We welcome Windham into the program to talk about Milroe, Jack Sammarco and the Alabama softball program as the season has two more series left until the post season.
