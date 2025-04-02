JD Davison Sets Career High: Roll Call, April 2, 2025
Former Alabama guard and current Boston Celtics two-way player JD Davison set a new career high for made 3-point shots in Tuesday night's game against Capital City Go Go.
The Main Celtics won 115-95 to improve its record to 21-13 on the season. Davison scored 38 points on 7 of 10 from deep. He captured a double-double by notching 12 assists and chipped in four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No Alabama Athletics
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Alabama 6, Alabma State 4
- Softball: Alabama 9, Samford 3
- Baseball: Alabama 11, Samford 9
Did You Notice?
Alabama Freshman Katelyn Adel was named SEC Freshman of the Week after finishing first in the women's heptathlon at the Texas Relays.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 141 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 2, 1948: Danny Ford, who played for the Crimson Tide and began his coaching career at Alabama, was born in Gadsden, Ala.
April 2, 1960: “Bear” Bryant said the Alabama offensive line was suspect for the upcoming season. "We only have three boys who have played any ball. We are real thin on the line," Bryant said after a scrimmage. Among those he praised included backs Mike Fracchia (60 yards rushing on 13 carries), Ray Abruzzese (39 yards on seven carries), Goobie Stapp (34 yards on five carries) and Butch Wilson (35 yards on four carries). The coach added that Tommy Brooker played well, with the junior receiver catching two passes for 47 yards and making all three extra-point attempts.
April 2, 1987: Former Alabama All-American offensive lineman Mike Johnson was born in Pensacola, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"A long way. I guess you could say it's the distance from Shreveport to Pasadena.”- Mike Johnson on Alabama's improvement