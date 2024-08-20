Jenna Johnson Gets New Role in Tuscaloosa: Roll Call, August 20, 2024
Former Alabama softball outfielder Jenna Johnson, earned a new role with Crimson Tide Sports Marketing (CTSM) as an NIL coordinator. CTSM is a locally based Learfield team “committed to extending the affinity of the Alabama brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the undeniably loyal and passionate collegiate fan base,” via Learfield.
Johnson “will provide education, content creation and personal brand building resources for Crimson Tide student-athletes with respect to NIL opportunities,” the official Alabama softball X (formerly known as Twitter) account. She joins Lexi Graber as the only two former Alabama athletes to be on the CTSM team. Graber was a gymnast at Alabama for five seasons.
In her time as an athlete in Tuscaloosa, Johnson played five seasons for the Tide as an outfielder. A career .271 hitter and an exceptional fielder, Johnson was a crucial part of the team’s success over the years. Her best statistical year undoubtedly came in 2022, where she slashed a .287/.373/.449 line. She was named to the Second Team All-SEC in 2023.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
11 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama football team kicks off a new series called “Rollin’ With The Tide,” where the team reconnects with former legends. The first video features Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram.
- Alabama GM of football, Courtney Morgan, signs a new three-year contract to stay with the Tide.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame
August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham
August 20, 2012: AJ McCarron was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview, which had the headline, “How They Roll.”
August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We could play football for another 500 years and not catch up to Alabama's tradition."- Pat Dye in 2017