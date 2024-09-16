Jermaine Burton Makes First NFL Reception: Roll Call, September 16, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Alabama football wideout Jermaine Burton, who spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Georgia, hauled in his first National Football League catch on Sunday.
Burton, a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals this past spring, picked a big game for his first catch. He hauled in a 47-yard pass from quarterback Joe Burrow during the team's game against the twice-reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City won the game, 26-25, following late heroics.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: UAB Hoover Invitational in Hoover, Ala. Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: Roan Jones and Andrii Zimnokh won the Crimson Draw title at the SEC Challenge. Other standouts were Damien Nezar, who was a perfect 3-0 in singles competition, and teammate Carlos Gimenez Perez, who won a doubles match alongside Nezar on Sunday.
- Women's tennis: Finished Debbie Southern Classic in Greenville, S.C., with six total wins during the tournament, including victories from Petra Sedlackova and Klara Milicevic.
Did You Notice?
- Former Heisman Trophy winner and Alabama football star Derrick Henry is in new territory this season as he starts anew with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he entered very familiar territory on Sunday with this foray into the end zone during the Ravens' game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Another former Alabama football player from the 2015-16 national title team who is with a new squad this season is standout wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley, also instrumental in that season's Crimson Tide offense, made this outstanding catch in a game Sunday against the New York Jets.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 16, 1953: Jerry Pate was born in Macon, Ga.
- September 16, 1961: Although Roger Maris hit home run No. 57 off former Alabama pitcher Frank Lary, to stay ahead of Babe Ruth's 1927 epic pace, the Tigers won at home 10-4. Lary got his 21st win, over Ralph Terry, as Norm Cash had a home run and triple, and Al Kaline tallied four hits and a sacrifice fly for the Tigers.
- September 16, 1974: A shirtless Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the headline: “The gentle side of a rugged sex symbol.”
- September 16, 1989: In his first appearance in an Alabama uniform, junior college transfer Siran Stacy rushed for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 35-7 season-opening rout of Memphis State. The four rushing touchdowns tied the school record held by Bobby Marlow, Johnny Musso and David Casteal. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“No man, I majored in journalism. It was easier.”- Joe Namath on majoring in basket weaving
