Jets Name Former CTSN Analyst Interim GM: Roll Call, November 20, 2024
Former Alabama graduate assistant and color analyst for the Crimson Tide Sports Network Phil Savage was hired as the New York Jets interim general manager on Tuesday after the organization decided to relieve Joe Douglas of his duties.
Savage was hired in 2019 by the Jets as a senior personnel advisor. He's been an executive in football throughout his entire career, serving as the executive director of the senior bowl from 2012 to 2018, and as senior vice president and general manager of the Cleveland Browns from 2005 to 2008 among several other positions.
The New York Jets are 3-8 in 2024 and fired its Robert Saleh as head coach six weeks ago and now general manager Joe Douglas today as the season continues to spiral out of control.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Swimming and Diving: Georgia Invitational, Athens, Ga.
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. Illinois, CM Newton Classic, Birmingham, Ala. 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- No Alabama athletics on Tuesday.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball announced the signing of eight future athletes. The Crimson Tide announced infielder Caleb Barnett out of Mountain Brook High School, right handed pitchers Garret Carter and Colton Cross out of Tyler Junior College, outfielder Joseph Chiarodo out of Edwardsville High School, left handed pitcher Gage Goldman out of McClennan Community College, infielder Ma'Kale Holden out of Thompson High School catcher Zack Johnson out of Bob Jones High School and outfielder Eric Hines out of American Christian Academy.
- Alabama golf announced the signing of Andrew Hinson out of Randolph School in Huntsville, Ala. Hinson won the 2023 Alabama boys state championship and was first team all state.
- Alabama Track and Field was honored by the SEC on Tuesday as Dan Waters was named Cross Country SEC Women's Coach of the Year, Doris Lemngole was named the SEC Cross Country Women's Runner of the Year and Dismus Lokira was named SEC Cross Country Men's Freshman of the year.
Alabama women's basketball is ranked No. 21 in the this week's USA Today Coaches Poll after opening the season 6-0.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 20, 1915: The student body raised money to present a Loving Cup to star player Bully VandeGraaf at the season finale against Ole Miss on Thanksgiving Day. The 6-2, 189-pound tackle was one of the most popular players at Alabama and the program’s first All-American. Additionally, he stunned everyone at practice on this date by making a 66-yard field goal. He tried three times from 73 yards out but was unsuccessful. – Bryant Museum
November 20, 1961: Alabama was elevated to the No. 1 position in the Associated Press poll after a 10-0 shutout over Georgia Tech. Previously-ranked No. 1 Texas dropped in the poll after a 6-0 shocking loss to TCU. Ohio State climbed to No. 1 in the UPI poll.
November 20, 1957: Dwight Stephenson was born in Murfreesboro, N.C.
November 20, 2017: Julio Jones appeared on "The Best Issue" cover of Sports Illustrated.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't have to be seen. I don't need glamour. Maybe that's why I like playing center. You can't be easily rattled to play there; and it's very hard to get me mad."- Dwight Stephenson, born today in 1957