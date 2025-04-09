Julio Jones Announces A-Day Weekend Autograph Signing: Roll Call, April 9, 2025
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones announced on his social media he has plans to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. The former NFL superstar announced he'll be in Tuscaloosa on Friday signing autographs for fans at his auto dealership.
Jones dominated defensive backfields at the college and NFL level and recently announced he was retired from professional football. He took to Instagram to tell fans he plans to be at Julio Jones Kia in Tuscaloosa on Friday, April 11 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to sign autographs and take photos with fans.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate in Athens, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: Alabama 10, Southern Miss 6
- Women's Golf: Alabama finished the first day of the Liz Murphy Intercollegiate in third place with a team total of 19-over par.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama defender Que Robinson is reportedly taking NFL visits with the Detriot Lions, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs before the NFL draft.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 134 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 9, 1985: David Robertson was born in Birmingham.
April 9, 1988: A crowd of 51,117 turned out for the annual Crimson-White game, held this year at Birmingham's Legion Field due to construction at Bryant-Denny. Quarterback Vince Sutton was chosen as MVP as the White won 28-16.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I played sports for 60 years, and I think I’m expert at it, I know people and I know ability. Coaches are like athletes, and there are very few like in baseball who can run, can throw, can hit. Some can hit, some can’t throw or do different things. It’s the same with coaches, there are some who are the elite, the Mickey Mantles, there’s levels. … Saban’s he’s phenomenal. He’s that top echelon.” - Former Alabama basketball and baseball star Jack Kubiszyn (1956-58)