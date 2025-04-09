Julio Jones Announces A-Day Weekend Autograph Signing: Roll Call, April 9, 2025

Sources: Alabama edge rusher Que Robinson visited the #Lions yesterday, is visiting the #Panthers today, and has upcoming visits with the #Falcons and #Chiefs.



The 6’4”, 243-pounder showed a ton of upside this season - racking up 4 sacks and 7 TFLs in just 9 games - and has been… pic.twitter.com/mJHrGM5kJQ