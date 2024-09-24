Just a Minute: Who Should Be ESPN's Celebrity Guest Picker for College GameDay?
No. 4 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia in the biggest matchup of the college football season this weekend. The eyes of the college football world descends on Tuscaloosa as the two historic program collide on Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. The University of Alabama will host ESPN's College GameDay as part of the weekend festivities, adding to already fever-pitch temperature in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama is already well-represented on the set of ESPN's College GameDay each week as alum Rece Davis plays host and former coach Nick Saban provides analysis throughout the show. Who will those in charge choose to crash the final segment as the celebrity guest picker?
Prior ESPN Celebrity Guest Pickers in Tuscaloosa
- Joe Namath (Nov. 29, 2014; Nov. 28, 2020; Sept. 9, 2023)
- Brian Wilson (Nov. 5, 2011)
- Jake Peavy (Nov. 9, 2013)
- Marcus Lutrell (Nov. 15, 2014)
- Eric Church (Sept. 19, 2015)
- Rick Ross (Nov. 7, 2015)
- Verne Lundquist (Oct. 22, 2016)
- Sam Hunt (Sept. 2, 2017)
- Justin Thomas (Nov. 9, 2019)
- Derrick Henry (Oct. 17, 2020)
- Nate Bargatze (Nov. 4, 2023)
Should they go back to the Joe Namath well? Or will another former player fill the role? Could the producers make it all about Saban by selecting his wife or daughter? The producers selected Justin Thomas in 2019, could they pick Nick Dunlap this time around after he claimed two wins this year?
College GameDay airs on Saturdays from 8 -11 a.m. CT on ESPN in front of a live audience.