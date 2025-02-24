Justin Lebron Named Jax College Baseball Classic MVP: Roll Call, February 24, 2025
The Alabama baseball team went 3-0 at the Jax College Baseball Classic this past weekend, with an incredible comeback from a 10-run deficit against Ohio State keeping its undefeated record alive.
Star sophomore shortstop Justin Lebron was named the event's MVP, in part due to the two three-run home runs he hit during Sunday's game against the Buckeyes. The standout has gained national attention and is off to a roaring start to the season.
The Classic's All-Tournament Team also featured first baseman Will Hodo (who hit the walk-off home run to win the game 12-10 on Sunday), second baseman Brennen Norton, left fielder Kade Snell and Lebron, who was listed among all-tournament infielders to go with his MVP honors.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: at Florida in Gainesville, Fla., 11 a.m. CT.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated Ohio State 12-10 in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Women's tennis: defeated both Mississippi State and Georgia State by 4-0 scores in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Softball: defeated No. 15 Virginia Tech 9-1 in five innings in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's basketball: defeated Auburn 66-50 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player JD Davison became just the 16th player in NBA G League history to record 1,000 career assists. He accomplished this feat in 125 games.
- The Alabama women's basketball team saw a program record set during its game Sunday, as guard Aaliyah Nye became the new career leader in three-pointers made in a Crimson Tide uniform.
- Also during the game, head coach Kristy Curry wore shoes signed by cancer patients at DCH, as well as their nurses. Sunday's contest served as Alabama's Power of Pink game.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 187 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.
- February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
- February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching, and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff."- Jon Gruden