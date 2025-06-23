Justin Thomas Collects Top-10 Finish at Travelers Championship: Roll Call
Former Alabama golfer and PGA veteran Justin Thomas is putting together another nice season on the PGA tour. He added to that strong resumé with a top-10 finish at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Thomas shot a 67 in the final round to finish at 9-under-par for the tournament, which was good enough for a tie for ninth place. It is Thomas' seventh top-10 finish of 2025.
He is currently in fifth place in the FedEx Cup standings after his performance over the weekend. The ninth place finish at the Travelers earned Thomas $540,000 from the purse.
- LSU baseball captured the national title with a win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday. It is the program's eighth national championship and the sixth straight for the SEC dating back to 2019. Alabama baseball is still looking for its first national title and first trip to the College World Series this century.
- Aaliyah Nye came in off the bench to help the Aces beat Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Nye had 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Andre Modugno announced his commtiment to Cal on Sunday.
June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum
"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior to the 1962 Sugar Bowl.