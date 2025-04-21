Justin Thomas ends drought with win at RBC Heritage: Roll Call, April 21, 2025
After a painstaking 1064-day stretch that saw Justin Thomas come so close to winning PGA Tour events on countless occasions, the drought is finally over. Thomas won the RBC Heritage in dramatic, playoff fashion to take home his sixteenth PGA Tour win.
Thomas played bogey-free on the day. He drained a 25-foot putt to defeat Andrew Novak in a playoff hole. It was the kind of definitive clutch moment that Thomas had been looking for for nearly three years. His last win came in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in May 2022. Thomas has been playing some of the best golf of his life this season after missing the FedExCup Playoffs in 2023 and being left off the Presidents Cup team last year.
Thomas is now one of just seven golfers to have won at least sixteen PGA Tour events with multiple majors. With five top-10 finishes already this year, we will certainly see Thomas play meaningful golf late on Sundays countless more times as he looks to climb into the top-50 of all-time career wins.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No games played in recognition of Easter Sunday.
Did You Notice?
- Second Team All-SEC selection and 2021 MLB second-round pick Peyton Wilson hit two triples for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals Double-A affiliate). He is now hitting .434 on the season with a 1.349 OPS.
- Crimson Tide women's tennis alum Erin Routliffe won the WTA's first team title of 2025 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with doubles partner Gaby Dabrowski. Routliffe won 159 total singles and doubles matches during her four years with Alabama.
- Mac Guscette continued his impressive rookie campaign by recording his 12th RBI of the season for the Augusta GreenJackets, the Braves' Low-A Affiliate. Guscette signed with Atlanta after being named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award last spring for the Crimson Tide.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 122 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.”- Simeon Castille on Saban’s first A-Day