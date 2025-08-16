Kade Snell Picks Up First Professional RBI: Roll Call
Former Alabama baseball outfielder and 2025 team captain Kade Snell recorded his first professional run batted in on Friday for the South Bend Cubs. The hit gave Snell's team an early lead against the Beloit Sky Carp, but Beloit went on to win the game by a 7-2 final score.
Snell was picked in the fifth round of the MLB Draft last month by the Chicago Cubs after having a career season for the Crimson Tide in 2025, where he was one of the best hitters in the Southeastern Conference. South Bend is the big club's High-A affiliate.
In 40 plate appearances across nine career games, the 23-year-old Snell is batting .176 with a .565 OPS and six runs scored. He has two extra-base hits at the professional level.
Here's the Roll Call for Saturday, August 16, 2025:
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama gymnastics program announced Evan Manivong as the new events and program relations coordinator on Friday.
- "Stepping into the Alabama gymnastics program is an exciting opportunity to merge my passion for storytelling and my love for the sport," Manivong said in a release. "I'm incredibly thankful to [head coach] Ashley [Johnston] for trusting me with her vision for this role, and I'm grateful for the chance to work alongside my former coach Justin [Spring] and the entire coaching staff as we build upon the program's legacy."
- Former Alabama pitcher Greg Farone, who pitched some Fridays for the Crimson Tide during the 2024 season, was Friday's starter for the Eugene Emeralds. The Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. In the game against the Tri-City Dust Devils, Farone pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and five runs (all earned).
- Former Crimson Tide outfielder Andrew Pinckney logged an RBI for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. Of note, Friday was the deadline for new call-ups to not exhaust their rookie eligibility this year, meaning the Washington Nationals can call him up at any time and preserve his rookie status.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
14 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, Lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but sadly was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum
- August 16, 2010: Alabama’s Dont’a Hightower, Mark Barron and Marcell Dareus were on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.”- Harry Gilmer on Frank Thomas