Kade Snell Signs with Chicago Cubs: Roll Call
Former Alabama team captain Kade Snell signed with the Chicago Cubs for $200,000, according to Baseball America's Carlos Collazo. Snell inked his under-slot deal Saturday. He was chosen last week with the 151st overall MLB Draft selection. The pick's slot value was $465,400.
The Crimson Tide's starting left fielder parlayed a career year into hearing his name called during the draft's fifth round. The former Auburn pitcher, who was cut by the Tigers, played as a pitcher and designated hitter during his first season with Alabama in 2024. He hit .363 this season.
Snell and teammate Braylon Myers have now signed contracts with the Cubs. Myers, a relief pitcher, and Snell both have similar career paths in that they both spent their high school and college careers in the state of Alabama.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama third baseman Jason Torres has joined the Bourne Braves' summer roster. Other former Alabama players, like infielder Bryce Eblin, have played for the team in the past.
- Alabama women's rowing announced that the program has added Ashley Ball as an assistant coach on new head coach Kumari Lewis' staff.
- Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson, who reached a deal to return to MLB's Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend, will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The move is necessary because Robertson has missed both spring training and the entire regular season up to this point.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 39 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 22, 1922: Alabama’s first All-American in 1915, Bully Van de Graaf, was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. He also served as an ROTC instructor. —Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.”- Nick Saban on 2011 QB battle