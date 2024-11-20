Keanu Koht's Transfer, CFP's Week 3 Poll and Bama Hoops on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a fun hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we welcome Mason Woods into the show to talk about the latest Alabama football player to enter the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide basketball team's next game against Illinois and the College Football Playoffs and its latest poll.
The show opens with an Alabama football player who's opted to enter the transfer portal. What does losing Keanu Koht really mean for this Alabama defense? We discuss the Crimson Tide wolf room and talk about Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre's upside.
From there we move into Tuesday night's College Football Playoff poll as the committee released its third edition of the rankings. What did they get right? What stands out as wrong? Is the committee sending a dangerous message to all of college football by unfairely weighting the strength or lackthereof of schedules?
The show then discusses the Alabama basketball program as the Crimson Tide is back in action on Wednesday night against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the CM Newton Classic in Birmingham. What needs to change for Alabama to get back into the win column? What did Alabama head coach Nate Oats have to say in his Tuesday press conference about Aiden Sherrell and his lack of playing time in the second half against Purdue? How could this mid-week game against Illinois impact the next five games on the Alabama schedule?
