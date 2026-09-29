Keelon Russell, Jahmyr Gibbs Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

Freshman of the Week: EJ Crowell

Crowell takes the award for the second time after a 50-yard performance that featured one of the most impressive seven-yard runs you will ever see.

EJ Crowell with the greatest 7 yard run ever pic.twitter.com/mvDMQTHSCn — wok (@wokdior) September 27, 2026

Crowell, in a small sample size, has been one of the most productive rushers in the SEC. He has averaged an astonishing 6.7 yards per carry over his first four games. That number is bound to go down, but he has absolutely lived up to the hype through the first month of the season. Right now, the only real concern is Crowell's ability to stay on the field when he's not getting the ball. He ran on six of the nine snaps he played in Saturday's win, and defenses are going to start loading the box when he enters the game if that does not change.

Athlete of the Week: Keelon Russell

Russell takes this award for the second straight week after another lights-out performance. The sophmore threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, adding another on the ground. He continued to make some ridiculous plays both in and out of the pocket, and Alabama's offense looked the best it has all season in the first half against the Gamecocks. There was simply no other option here.

My shot of Keelon Russell’s dive for the pylon last night against South Carolina, while I was on the field for @BamaCentral pic.twitter.com/7ol9Ysm1p3 — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 27, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Jahmyr Gibbs

Will Anderson Jr. was heavily considered after recording seven tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the Texans' 19-17 loss to the Colts, but Gibbs was the heart and soul of the Lions offense. The former Alabama star notched 164 yards from scrimmage with three touchdowns in the Lions' 31-24 win over the Jets.

Gibbs has 83 touches over Detroit's first three games. That puts him on pace for 470 on the season, just shy of the record of 492. Needless to say, his fantasy owners are rejoicing in his start to the year.

There goes Sonic! Jahmyr Gibbs, are you serious?! pic.twitter.com/wxJ8esUUnB — Gruden Family Football Show (@GrudenFamilyFS) September 27, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Andrew Pinckney

Pinckney wrapped up a banner year in sensational fashion. The former Alabama baseball star doubled in the tying run, then scored the go-ahead run in the deciding game of the Triple-A International League's championship.

The 25-year-old Pinckney made his MLB debut for the Washington Nationals back in August, and homered in his second career at-bat. He'll be in contention to make the opening day roster next year (provided there is a season).

ANDREW PINCKNEY'S FIRST BIG LEAGUE HIT IS A HOMER pic.twitter.com/zQsABpYZqe — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 6, 2026

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