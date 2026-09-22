Trae'Shawn Brown, Keelon Russell Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

What a week of football.

Alabama's 50-36 win over Florida State was a roller coaster from start to finish. The defense does not make an appearance in this week's awards, as Kane Wommack's unit struggled, but the offense more than picked up the slack in a dominant evening for Ryan Grubb's side of the ball. Meanwhile, in a week where it was announced that Ohio State had passed Alabama for the most active NFL players, the Crimson Tide alumni made their presence felt across the league.

Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of September 14 - September 21, 2026:

Freshmen of the Week: Trae'Shawn Brown

Alabama's freshmen are going to make this award competitive every week.

EJ Crowell had 51 rushing yards on 7.3 yards per carry with a touchdown and two hurdles, and still got outdone. Brown was special in Saturday's win over the Seminoles, also clearing 7.0 yards per carry en route to 86 yards and a score of his own.

It truly is unfathomable that just eight months ago, he was a three-star fielding offers from North Texas, New Mexico State, and the Naval Academy. Brown has been an incredible find by the Alabama staff and an integral part of a running back room that has done a complete 180 this year.

Trae’Shawn Brown gives Alabama a two-score lead. pic.twitter.com/NoJ6S6MMgk — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) September 20, 2026

Athlete of the Week: Keelon Russell

Lotzeir Brooks' 100-yard day made this a difficult decision, but Russell was special on Saturday. His final statline — 23-for-30, 320 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a 57-yard rushing — made the sophomore the only real choice for this award.

Russell did everything against the Seminoles. From NFL-level throws, to improved command of the huddle, to the two-minute drills, to navigating in and out of the pocket, Russell looked like one of the best players in college football. It's been said a million times by now, but that is why he was named the starter.

Top 10 Fastest Max Speed | Week 3



3 | 21.3 MPH Keelon Russel @Pres1dential QB Alabama



IGA Score™ : 98.2#ReelSpeed pic.twitter.com/f9gp8qVAIp — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 21, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Bryce Young

The Atlanta Falcons may be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and Bryce Young capitalized on the matchup. He put up big numbers for the second straight week, throwing for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and no picks in a 34-3 Panthers' win.

Young appears in line for a true breakout season as he currently ranks first in the NFL in touchdowns, second in yards, and fifth in passer rating. Carolina should have the inside track to win a weak NFC South, and the overall outlook on Young should be incredibly high early in his fourth season.

Bryce Young drops it in the 🪣 to Xavier Legette!



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ia62dGy6wX — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Dallas Turner

Turner could have just as easily been named Pro Athlete of the Week. He has had an outstanding start to his third season for the Minnesota Vikings, as his 11 QB hits through two weeks are tied with Chris Jones and Myles Garrett for the most by any player in a two-week span over the last decade. Turner also leads the NFL with 21 QB pressures this season.

Turner recorded two sacks in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Chicago Bears, but his last one is the reason he is this week's Clutch Athlete of the Week. With Chicago at the 12-yard line with one second to play, Turner demolished his man and sacked quarterback Tyson Bagent to seal the game and send the Vikings to 2-0.

DALLAS TURNER WALKOFF SACK FOR THE VIKINGS pic.twitter.com/8wGRHUIMKW — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

The former SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year appears to have taken the jump to NFL star. He has arguably been the Vikings' most impactful player through two games, although its also worth noting that his Crimson Tide teammate, Will Reichard, scored all nine points for the team in Sunday's win.

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