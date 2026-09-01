Keelon Russell's Leadership, Alabama's Offensive Line and EJ Crowell's Week 1 Usage on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the first September episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we crawl closer and closer to Alabama's season opener against East Carolina. Fernandez discusses his feature on Keelon Russell's leadership, we take a voicemail on the defensive back room and then rehash offensive line and running game discussions as we have a starting five up front.

The program jumps right into things by picking Fernandez's brain about his feature on new Alabama starting quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell recently took the offensive line out for dinner, and Fernandez contends his relationship with the five men up front is more important than his relationship with his pass catchers.

The program continues on the voicemail line where our caller asks what to expect from defensive back Zavier Mincey this season. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack had less than inspiring comments about Mincey on Monday, creating doubts about his role on Alabama's defense. Gaither and Fernandez highlight the emergence of Ivan Taylor, and the hunger in Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. as two players that are standing in front of Mincey for playing time.

Lastly, we circle back to the age old discussion about the offensive line and running game. Alabama named William Sanders its starting left guard on Monday, officially solidifying the starting five. Did Ryan Grubb offer a subtle dig at the offensive line in his announcement? Gaither and Fernandez get into Grubb's comments and decide what the confidence level is for the group up front.

We stay with the running game to close out the show and talk about EJ Crowell as Grubb announced the freshman is available on Saturday. Gaither predicts how much Crowell will play this weekend, couching expectations for the 5-star freshman.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

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