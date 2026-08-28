Why Alabama Fans Will Love Josh Ford on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we circle through the week and discuss the leftover Alabama football topics that lead us into game week.

The program opens by talking about college football's return on Thursday night at the FCS level. Gaither complains that ESPN hid the FCS games behind a paywall on their app, while also undervaluing the same games with suboptimal broadcasts. Are the powers that be in college football pushing the consumer too far?

We transition into an Alabama topic by highlighting our time with Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford. Ford met with the media Thursday for the first time since transferring from Oklahoma State and discussed what his role is on the Crimson Tide offense in 2026. How will Ford remind fans of Robbie Ouzts? We chat about Ford's comments on his wedding, his style of play and his hair as the show talks about tight end usage this season.

The show stays in the Hank Crisp Indoor facility and dives into what the Alabama players said about a new CTE study. Are the players protected from themselves? Is football doing enough to protect its athletes? Red Morgan acknowledged that he knew what he was signing up for, while Ford and offensive lineman Michael Carroll complimented Alabama's staff for making their health a priority.

Finally we finish by talking about next week as it's the first official Crimson Tide game week. What will the conversations be like? Will the defense be asked about playing two quarterbacks against East Carolina? Will last year's Florida State game be talked about as the Pirates have a number of new faces on both sides of the ball? Or will the week be all about Keelon Russell and his first start?

The program discusses how next week shapes up before complimenting Ty Simpson and Germie Bernard for scoring touchdowns in NFL preseason matchup, and then finishes by picking several Week 0 matchups.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

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