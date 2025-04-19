Khyree Jackson Foundation Launched: Roll Call, April 19, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
The Minnesota Vikings officially announced that on Thursday, Khyree Jackson's parents launched the Khyree Jackson Foundation to "inspire the next generation of young athletes and students to use their talents to positively influence their communities."
Jackson, an Alabama football player from 2021-22, tragically passed away in a car accident in July 2024. He was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft.
He had finished out his college career at Oregon, where he received First Team All-Pac 12 honors as a full-time starter. The Ducks made the Pac-12 title game before losing to Kalen DeBoer and Washington.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and field: Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla., all day
- Women's rowing: Big Ten Invitational in Sarasota, Fla., all day
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: lost 4-3 at LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
- Softball: lost 12-4 (five innings) at Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
- Women's rowing: competed at Big Ten Invitational in Sarasota, Fla.
- Track and field: competed at Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C.
- Track and field: Competed at Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama football tight end Irv Smith Jr. was signed by the Houston Texans to a one-year deal Friday. Smith is a former second-round draftee of the Vikings who has played in the NFL since the 2019-20 season. He appeared in five games for the Texans last season.
- Alabama baseball players Justin Lebron and Carson Ozmer received College Baseball Foundation Watch List honors on Friday. Lebron, the Crimson Tide shortstop, was one of 100 to be named to the watchlist for the Brooks Wallace Award, which goes to the country's best shortstop. Ozmer, the team's closer, was part of the group of 54 to be named to the foundation's Pitcher of the Year award.
- After an opening-round 61 at the RBC Heritage, former Alabama golfer and multi-time major winner Justin Thomas leads by two strokes entering the weekend. He carded a 2-under 69 during his second round.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 124 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 19, 1968: Keith McCants was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
" “It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.”- Keith McCants
We'll Leave You with This:
Check us Out On:
See Also:
Published