Kim Rankin and Will Miller on the NCAA Regional on The Joe Gaither Show
The Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" welcomes Jacob Bain from Cowbell Corner and Kiim Rankin and Will Miller from BamaCentral into the show to talk about spring football, NCAA Regionals and the NBA Finals.
Bain opens up our show by discussing Mississippi State and their spring football. What is life with new head coach Jeff Lebby? How will Blake Shapen stack up with the rest of the quarterbacks in the SEC? The Egg Bowl is not going to happen on Thanksgiving anymore, but will the move to "Black Friday" bring more eyes to the historic rivalry?
We move on from spring football and welcome Kim Rankin and Will Miller into the program to talk about the Crimson Tide's outlook in the Tallahassee Regional. Alabama baseball drew a No. 2 seed after finishing the season on a low note. Did the Crimson Tide get favorable treatment from the NCAA Selection committee? What are the strengths of the other three teams in the regional and how rested is Alabama after getting 10 days off between games?
Lastly we keep Miller and Rankin around to talk about the Women's College World Series and the NBA Finals as we look forward to the weekend.
