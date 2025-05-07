Know Your Enemy: Texas Edition on "The Joe Gaither Show"
Let's have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by starting our summer series "Know Your Enemy". The program will take each Wednesday until the start of football season to look at the other SEC football teams and opponents on Alabama's football schedule.
The program dives into the Longhorns offseason additions, the strengths of the program, the weight of expectation on Steve Sarkisian. What may prevent Arch Manning from becoming the best quarterback in college football?
Texas has a more difficult 2025 schedule on paper, can the Longhorns qualify for their third straight College Football Playoff?
After discussing Texas at length we circle back to yesterday's Clemson and Notre Dame scheduling agreement. The two programs agreed to a 12-year contract, ensuring each school is playing a quality opponent. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne's done a great job beefing up the Crimson Tide's home schedule, but we toss around the idea of extended series against other college football powers. Who would you want to see Alabama play over the course of a decade?
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.