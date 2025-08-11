Landon Dickerson Carted Off Field At Practice: Roll Call, August 11, 2025
Three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field at the Philadelphia Eagles' practice today. He was unable to put his full weight onto his leg, but was able to walk to the sideline with assistance before taking the cart to the locker room.
Few details are known at this time. Dickerson was able to bend his knee on the sideline. Early speculation is that he either injured his knee or ankle.
Dickerson has an unfortunate history with knee injuries. He tore both of his ACLs in consecutive season at Florida State and also suffered a season-ending ACL sprain on his left knee in the 2020 SEC Championship with Alabama. He has also suffered multiple minor knee injuries throughout his time with the Eagles. and he was on the injury report for his knee on Saturday.
Did You Notice?
Bud Cauley finished 14th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship today. The strong performance moved him up from 53rd to 46th in the FedExCup standings. By moving into the top-50, Cauley now qualifies for next week's BMW Championship, where he will have a chance to make the Tour Championship. Cauley also is guaranteed a spot in all of the PGA Tour's signature events for next season.
- After Caleb Murphy forced a fumble with a strip sack, Justin Eboigbe was there to recover the ball. The 2024 fourth round pick recorded just two tackles last season and has an uphill battle to win as fights for playing time this fall.
- Jaylen Waddle took a big hit on Friday during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears and did not appear in Sunday's preseason game. Tua Tagovailoa played just one drive, going 5/6 with 27 yards as the Dolphins were stopped on 4th down inside the red zone. Miami and Chicago tied 24-24.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
20 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 11, 1964: Ohio State's Woody Hayes and USC’s John McKay were guest speakers at the annual University of Alabama Coaching Clinic. Hayes called Alabama coach Paul Bryant "a master at taking average athletes and making them believe they are invincible. I don't know of any coach who instills such an iron resolution in his players." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When folks are ignorant, you don’t condemn them. You teach them.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant