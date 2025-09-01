Cowboys, Eagles Release Initial Injury Reports Ahead of 2025 NFL Season Opener
The 2025 NFL season gets underway Thursday night, with a classic rivalry kicking things off the festivities. The reigning champion Philadlephia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Ahead of the season opener, both teams released their initial injury reports, and there were some notable names included, as well as some important omissions.
For the Cowboys, the team listed four players on the injury report, including defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle). Of the four, only Winfrey did not participate in Monday's practice, while the other three were all full participants.
Diggs, who had his 2024 season ended early due to a cartilage issue in his knee, and subsequently underwent offseason surgery, spoke to reporters after practice. The defensive back said he predicts he has a 75-80% chance of playing on Thursday night.
As for the Eagles, the defending champs listed five players on the injury report. Chief among them is veteran offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who suffered a knee injury during training camp. He did not participate in practice Monday. Joining him on the injury report are quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb, DNP), safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring, limited), linebacker Josh Uche (groin, limited) and standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder, full).
Notably absent from the injury report were a trio of offensive stars. For the Cowboys, running backs Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue, both of whom had been nursing injuries, were off the report. Meanwhile, Eagles standout wide receiver A.J. Brown also found his name off the list—though he had already assured fans of his status for Week 1.
Hopefully, the players ailing from both teams will be able to make recoveries in time to join their teammates on the field for Thursday's season opener.