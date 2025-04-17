Lee Corso's Most Iconic Alabama Headgear Moments: Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor looks back on some of Lee Corso's best College GameDay moments involving the Alabama Crimson Tide after ESPN announced this season would be his last.
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season will be the last time Lee Corso makes a headgear pick on ESPN's "College GameDay." The television network announced Thursday morning that Corso will be retiring shortly after his 90th birthday with nearly 40 seasons of entertaining college football fans under his belt.
"“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN andCollege GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a press release “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso has put on the "Big Al" headgear 38 times, more than another team except Ohio State (45.) The next closest team is LSU at 25. He had plenty of opportunities to cover the Crimson Tide.
Because of this, some of Corso's most iconic moments came while donning the Big Al's mascot head from picking against Ole Miss in The Grove with Katy Perry at his side in 2014, or picking Alabama to upset Georgia in Athens for the blackout game in 2008, boldy declaring, "That dog is ugly!" (0:57 mark in the video below)
Corso may have incorrectly picked against Alabama in Nick Saban's first three national championship game appearances with the Crimson Tide, but Corso got to help welcome Saban to the "College GameDay" set as he made the transition from head coach to analyst.
If you're anything like me, Lee Corso was a big part of your college football Saturdays growing up. Congrats to Coach Corso on a greet career!